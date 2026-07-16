Amateur Radio Licensing Class

Would you like to explore the exciting science of radio communications? Would you like to serve your community by providing radio support at community events? Would you like to make new friends all over the globe? Or have you ever wanted to be prepared for storms or other disasters by having sure-to-get-through communications capabilities on hand.

You can do all of that by earning your Federal Communications Commission Amateur Radio license in just two sessions on Saturday August 22nd and Saturday August 29th at the Elkins Public Library.

An FCC license is required to operate on amateur radio frequencies, and this class will teach you everything you need to know to pass your FCC exam which will be administered on site at the conclusion of the second Saturday.

Join the 700,000 other Amateur Radio hams who connect with satellites, talk on shortwave radios, and connect with millions of other hams worldwide!