The 2026 Anne Sallee Greenwood Lecture Discovery Series will celebrate the simultaneous permanent collection reinstallations at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (CBMAA) and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA). Curators from PAFA and CBMAA will be in dialogue about what it means to reinterpret historical American art collections in 2026, the semi quincentennial anniversary of the United States. Moderated by Dr. Kelvin Parnell, Endowed Assistant Professor of Arts of the Americas at The University of Arkansas, the panel will include Dr. Lea C. Stephenson, Kenneth R. Woodcock Curator of Historical American Art (PAFA), Leah Triplett, Curator of Contemporary Art (PAFA), Larissa Randall, Associate Curator of American Art (CBMAA), and Dr. Josie R. Johnson, Assistant Curator of Modern Art (CBMAA) all discussing the multilayered interpretations of American art and histories in their galleries today.

Tickets are $20 ($15/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

About the Series:

The Anne Sallee Greenwood Discovery Series is a program celebrating new perspectives in American art and culture. It is inspired by the opportunity for the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to share publicly the ways in which curators discover shared expertise and interests and how collaboration has the potential to create new audiences for art. This series was made possible thanks to the generosity of Mary Ann and Reed Greenwood, in honor of their daughter, Anne (MFA ’19).