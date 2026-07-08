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"Ariel Phenomenon" screening July 23 at Malco

"Ariel Phenomenon" screening July 23 at Malco

"Ariel Phenomenon" is a documentary about 62 students at a school in Zimbabwe who witnessed an unexplained event on September 16, 1994, an experience that has stayed with them ever since. The film is directed by Randall Nickerson and features astronomer and photographer Gunter Hofer.

When: July 23 at 7 PM
Where: Malco Pinnacle Hills Cinema, Rogers

Malco Pinnacle Hills Cinema
$15.38
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

String Theory Films, LLC
https://arielphenomenon.com/
Malco Pinnacle Hills Cinema
2100 S Bellview Rd
Rogers, Arkansas 72758
(479) 936-8494
https://malco.com/cinemas/pinnacle-hills-cinema/