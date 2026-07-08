"Ariel Phenomenon" screening July 23 at Malco
"Ariel Phenomenon" screening July 23 at Malco
"Ariel Phenomenon" is a documentary about 62 students at a school in Zimbabwe who witnessed an unexplained event on September 16, 1994, an experience that has stayed with them ever since. The film is directed by Randall Nickerson and features astronomer and photographer Gunter Hofer.
When: July 23 at 7 PM
Where: Malco Pinnacle Hills Cinema, Rogers
Malco Pinnacle Hills Cinema
$15.38
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
String Theory Films, LLC
Malco Pinnacle Hills Cinema
2100 S Bellview RdRogers, Arkansas 72758
(479) 936-8494