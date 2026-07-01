Arkansas Tunes: A Celebration of Arkansas Women in American Music
Arkansas Tunes: A Celebration of Arkansas Women in American Music
Celebrate Arkansas’s rich musical legacy through story, image, and song. This multidisciplinary evening centers on From Almeda to Zilphia, a book highlighting women musicians from Arkansas and their lasting impact on the music industry.
The program begins with talks from the book’s author Stephen Koch and the painter Katherine Strause who created its striking portrait series, offering insight into the stories and faces behind the work. The evening concludes with a live performance by Nashville-based singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin, bringing these musical traditions to life on stage.
Tickets are $20 ($16/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.
The Momentary
$20 ($16/members)
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com