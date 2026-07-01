Arkansas Tunes: A Celebration of Arkansas Women in American Music



Celebrate Arkansas’s rich musical legacy through story, image, and song. This multidisciplinary evening centers on From Almeda to Zilphia, a book highlighting women musicians from Arkansas and their lasting impact on the music industry.

The program begins with talks from the book’s author Stephen Koch and the painter Katherine Strause who created its striking portrait series, offering insight into the stories and faces behind the work. The evening concludes with a live performance by Nashville-based singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin, bringing these musical traditions to life on stage.

Tickets are $20 ($16/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.