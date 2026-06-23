Art as Medicine: Scribbling Your Emotions

Join us for a reflective and creative workshop centered around emotional release, self-discovery, and intuitive artmaking.

Participants will be guided through a short grounding exercise before exploring expressive drawing techniques using oil pastels and crayons on kraft paper or within sketchbooks. No artistic experience is necessary. The focus is not on creating perfect artwork, but on using creativity as a tool for emotional awareness, stress relief, and healing.

Following the drawing session, participants will have the opportunity to share reflections and experiences in a supportive social environment.

What’s Included

Drawing materials

Paper and supplies

What to Bring

Nothing needed.

Age Information

Ages 10 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Instructor

Lauren Gray: Therapist

Gray Lotus Counseling