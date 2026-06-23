Art as Medicine: Scribbling Your Emotions
Art as Medicine: Scribbling Your Emotions
Join us for a reflective and creative workshop centered around emotional release, self-discovery, and intuitive artmaking.
Participants will be guided through a short grounding exercise before exploring expressive drawing techniques using oil pastels and crayons on kraft paper or within sketchbooks. No artistic experience is necessary. The focus is not on creating perfect artwork, but on using creativity as a tool for emotional awareness, stress relief, and healing.
Following the drawing session, participants will have the opportunity to share reflections and experiences in a supportive social environment.
What’s Included
Drawing materials
Paper and supplies
What to Bring
Nothing needed.
Age Information
Ages 10 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Instructor
Lauren Gray: Therapist
Gray Lotus Counseling