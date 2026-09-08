Art Fair: First Look

Join us for an exclusive, first-access look at the Crystal Bridges Art Fair. Guests will meet artists from across the country and browse the showcase of their works before the general public. Admission includes a mimosa (or NA beverage).

Tickets are $20 ($18/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Art Fair general hours are free and open to the public:

Saturday, Oct 3, 10 am - 6 pm.

Sunday, Oct 4, 10 am - 4 pm.