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Art Fair: First Look

Art Fair: First Look

Join us for an exclusive, first-access look at the Crystal Bridges Art Fair. Guests will meet artists from across the country and browse the showcase of their works before the general public. Admission includes a mimosa (or NA beverage).

Tickets are $20 ($18/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Art Fair general hours are free and open to the public:

Saturday, Oct 3, 10 am - 6 pm.

Sunday, Oct 4, 10 am - 4 pm.

Crystal Bridges
$20 ($18/members)
08:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/