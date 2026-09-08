Art Fair: First Look
Art Fair: First Look
Join us for an exclusive, first-access look at the Crystal Bridges Art Fair. Guests will meet artists from across the country and browse the showcase of their works before the general public. Admission includes a mimosa (or NA beverage).
Tickets are $20 ($18/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
Art Fair general hours are free and open to the public:
Saturday, Oct 3, 10 am - 6 pm.
Sunday, Oct 4, 10 am - 4 pm.
Crystal Bridges
$20 ($18/members)
08:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org