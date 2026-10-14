Art Together: Cookie Cutters

Craft your very own custom cookie cutter! Using strips of food safe aluminum, you'll design, bend, and rivet together a personalized cookie cutter. Fun for the whole family and you'll come away with a keepsake to use during the holiday season.

Tickets are $30 ($25/members), or bring a friend for $54 ($45/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.