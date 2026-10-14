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Art Together: Cookie Cutters

Art Together: Cookie Cutters

Craft your very own custom cookie cutter! Using strips of food safe aluminum, you'll design, bend, and rivet together a personalized cookie cutter. Fun for the whole family and you'll come away with a keepsake to use during the holiday season.

Tickets are $30 ($25/members), or bring a friend for $54 ($45/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
$30 ($25/members)
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/