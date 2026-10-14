Art Together: Cookie Cutters
Art Together: Cookie Cutters
Craft your very own custom cookie cutter! Using strips of food safe aluminum, you'll design, bend, and rivet together a personalized cookie cutter. Fun for the whole family and you'll come away with a keepsake to use during the holiday season.
Tickets are $30 ($25/members), or bring a friend for $54 ($45/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
Crystal Bridges
$30 ($25/members)
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org