Artist Reception for Roots & Wings Art Exhibit at Gotahold Brewing
Artist Reception for Roots & Wings Art Exhibit at Gotahold Brewing
"Meet the artists in our final show of the year, ""Roots & Wings"".
""Roots & Wings” Examins how sanctuary provides both grounding and liberation—the stability to put down roots while developing the strength to eventually fly, and about the paradox that true refuge gives you both a place to stay and the courage to go.
This ties into the Gotahold story ""this place just Gotahold of us"". It's about how Eureka Springs has allowed each of us who find sanctuary by here, putting roots allowed us to expand, heal, grow, explore, evolve.
Artists:
Raquel Debbie Franckx
Sarah Graves
Jim Rice
Cheryl Ruteledge
Christie Braswell
Ramona Capps
J.K."
Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van BurenEUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer