Artist Reception for Roots & Wings Art Exhibit at Gotahold Brewing

"Meet the artists in our final show of the year, ""Roots & Wings"".

""Roots & Wings” Examins how sanctuary provides both grounding and liberation—the stability to put down roots while developing the strength to eventually fly, and about the paradox that true refuge gives you both a place to stay and the courage to go.

This ties into the Gotahold story ""this place just Gotahold of us"". It's about how Eureka Springs has allowed each of us who find sanctuary by here, putting roots allowed us to expand, heal, grow, explore, evolve.

Artists:

Raquel Debbie Franckx

Sarah Graves

Jim Rice

Cheryl Ruteledge

Christie Braswell

Ramona Capps

J.K."