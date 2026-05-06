Ashtyn Barbaree Live

Ashtyn Barbaree is an indie folk singer-songwriter from the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas. In 2025, she was named Americana Artist of the Year (Arkansas Country Music Awards), Best Americana Artist and Best Country/Folk Artist (North Arkansas) at the Arkansas Music Awards, and is an official nominee for 2026 Americana Artist of the Year (ACMA).

Since 2021, she has represented Arkansas State Tourism as a Music Ambassador and serves on the Arkansas Arts Council Arts on Tour roster. Blending folk, alt-country, and Americana, Barbaree is known for her ethereal yet grounded voice and emotionally precise songwriting.

Her work has been featured on NPR Live Sessions, TEDx, Folk Alliance International, and international stages. Her 2024 album Sent Through The Ceiling reached #44 on the Alt-Country Specialty Charts.