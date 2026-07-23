Authors Talk: Lights! Camera! Arkansas!

Authors Robert Cochran and Suzanne McCray will visit Fort Smith Museum of History to give a multimedia presentation about their 2015 book from U of A Press, "Lights! Camera! Arkansas! From Broncho Billy to Billy Bob Thornton" FSMH on Tuesday, August 4 from 6 til 7:30 pm at the Fort Smith Museum of History in downtown Fort Smith.

The Museum is currently hosting the traveling exhibit of the same name curated by the authors for Arkansas Heritage Old State House Museum. The exhibit will be on display in the Fort Smith history museum's Boyd Gallery through August 8.

The Tuesday night book event will include video and audio clips about Arkansas actors, producers, musicians and more who contributed to the arts of film and television, from the stars and movies that became historically significant winners to the cringe-worthy duds.

Members and guests are invited to wear their best look-alike costumes from their favorite Arkansas stories of the stage and silver screen! Popcorn will be served by our local sponsor, concessions will be available for sale in the 1920s Soda Fountain, and air conditioning is free.

Regular admission fees apply.

Fee-paid admission for Fort Smith Museum of History members.

See fortsmithmuseum.org for full details and more information