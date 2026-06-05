B-Unlimited Art Show & Open House "B is for Books"
B-Unlimited Art Show & Open House "B is for Books"
Join us for B-Unlimited's 5th annual art show and open house! We're a custom apparel company that's passionate about art and encourages creativity. Every summer, employees are invited to create themed artwork to be exhibited at our headquarters for a one-night-only art show. This year's theme is "B is for Books." Grab your book clubs and bookworm friends and join us July 23, 2026, from 6–9 p.m. Enjoy art, live screen-printing, door prizes, music, and food! Admission is free. A percentage of proceeds from the event will be donated to the Creative Community Center. We can't wait to host you!
B-Unlimited Custom Apparel
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
B-Unlimited
479-366-7458
jon@b-unlimited.com
B-Unlimited Custom Apparel
2291 S School AveFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-582-1515
hello@b-unlimited.com