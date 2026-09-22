Bandana Relief Printmaking @ Fiber fest
Bandana Relief Printmaking @ Fiber fest
Join Lacie Bryles of Cove Creek Dry Goods and learn to carve your own design and print it onto a bandana using relief printmaking techniques and foam. Take these foundational skills with you to expand your practice in the art of printmaking!
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org