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Bandana Relief Printmaking @ Fiber fest

Bandana Relief Printmaking @ Fiber fest

Join Lacie Bryles of Cove Creek Dry Goods and learn to carve your own design and print it onto a bandana using relief printmaking techniques and foam. Take these foundational skills with you to expand your practice in the art of printmaking!

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org