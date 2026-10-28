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Barkuterie Night at Botanical Bentonville

Barkuterie Night at Botanical Bentonville

Your dog deserves the very best, so why not learn to create an appealing, safe, and delicious "Barkuterie" board for your beloved pooch?

Join Best Friends Animal Society at Botanical Bentonville for a (human) wine and cheese pairing, plus a chance to curate and create a very special barkuterie board to take home to your best buddy!

Botanical is located at 713 SW A Street, Bentonville.

Tickets are free. Pre-registration is required. Details and registration: https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas/see-upcoming-events-northwest-arkansas

Botanical Bentonville
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Botanical Bentonville
713 SW A Street
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-974-1363