Beaded Amulet Bags @ Fiber Fest
Beaded Amulet Bags @ Fiber Fest
Slow stitch (hand sew) a small bag in your choice of colors just the size to hold your ID or a small treasure, maybe a special coin from the Shire Post Mint. The amulet bags make cute Christmas gifts.
All supplies are included in class: fabrics, trim, beads, buttons, charms, fancy threads and sewing supplies,. You may also bring your favorite thimble and any special charms or jewelry to personalize your creation.
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org