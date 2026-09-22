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Beaded Amulet Bags @ Fiber Fest

Beaded Amulet Bags @ Fiber Fest

Slow stitch (hand sew) a small bag in your choice of colors just the size to hold your ID or a small treasure, maybe a special coin from the Shire Post Mint. The amulet bags make cute Christmas gifts.

All supplies are included in class: fabrics, trim, beads, buttons, charms, fancy threads and sewing supplies,. You may also bring your favorite thimble and any special charms or jewelry to personalize your creation.

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org