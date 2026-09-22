Beaded Amulet Bags @ Fiber Fest

Slow stitch (hand sew) a small bag in your choice of colors just the size to hold your ID or a small treasure, maybe a special coin from the Shire Post Mint. The amulet bags make cute Christmas gifts.

All supplies are included in class: fabrics, trim, beads, buttons, charms, fancy threads and sewing supplies,. You may also bring your favorite thimble and any special charms or jewelry to personalize your creation.