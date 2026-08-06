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Bella Vista Animal Shelter Charity Sale

Bella Vista Animal Shelter Charity Sale

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is hosting the Bella Vista Animal Shelter's 21st annual charity sale as a fundraiser for the Animal Shelter. Merchandise is added to the selection every day so repeat visits are encouraged. Donations of merchandise are welcome by calling Anita at 479-366-2265.

Bella Vista Historical Museum
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 22, 2026.

Event Supported By

Bella Vista Historical Society
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

lucasxyta@gmail.com
Bella Vista Historical Museum
1885 Bella Vista Way, corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland
Bella Vista, Arkansas 72714
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com
bellavistamuseum.org