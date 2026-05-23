Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club Demonstrations
Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club Demonstrations
The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club will hold a demonstration event of wood carving and wood burning on the museum grounds. Stop by and watch them create their works of art. The Southern Strings instrumental group will be playing a variety of music inside the museum from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Cookies and coffee provided.
Bella Vista Historical Museum
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Bella Vista Historical Society
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com
Bella Vista Historical Museum
1885 Bella Vista Way, corner of Highway 71 and KingslandBella Vista, Arkansas 72714
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com