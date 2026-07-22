Beyond the Comfort Zone: Building Self-Trust Through Everyday Adventure

Ready to Stop Overthinking and Start Taking Action?

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In this interactive workshop, Adventure Mindset Coach Mai Lê will share how to navigate uncertainty and build confidence with greater compassion, curiosity, and courage.

Drawing from her own leaps—including leaving a 9-year relationship, shifting careers, solo traveling internationally, and becoming a licensed solo skydiver—Mai will introduce her 4C Framework and Adventure Zone Model to help you get unstuck.

What you’ll walk away with:

Tools to use your emotions as valuable information instead of roadblocks

A deeper understanding of how confidence is built—not through certainty, but through intentional action and reflection.​

A clear, small, but meaningful action plan for a goal or decision you've been postponing.