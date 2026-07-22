Beyond the Comfort Zone: Building Self-Trust Through Everyday Adventure
Beyond the Comfort Zone: Building Self-Trust Through Everyday Adventure
Ready to Stop Overthinking and Start Taking Action?
In this interactive workshop, Adventure Mindset Coach Mai Lê will share how to navigate uncertainty and build confidence with greater compassion, curiosity, and courage.
Drawing from her own leaps—including leaving a 9-year relationship, shifting careers, solo traveling internationally, and becoming a licensed solo skydiver—Mai will introduce her 4C Framework and Adventure Zone Model to help you get unstuck.
What you’ll walk away with:
Tools to use your emotions as valuable information instead of roadblocks
A deeper understanding of how confidence is built—not through certainty, but through intentional action and reflection.
A clear, small, but meaningful action plan for a goal or decision you've been postponing.