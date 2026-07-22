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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Beyond the Comfort Zone: Building Self-Trust Through Everyday Adventure

Beyond the Comfort Zone: Building Self-Trust Through Everyday Adventure

Ready to Stop Overthinking and Start Taking Action?

In this interactive workshop, Adventure Mindset Coach Mai Lê will share how to navigate uncertainty and build confidence with greater compassion, curiosity, and courage.

Drawing from her own leaps—including leaving a 9-year relationship, shifting careers, solo traveling internationally, and becoming a licensed solo skydiver—Mai will introduce her 4C Framework and Adventure Zone Model to help you get unstuck.

What you’ll walk away with:
Tools to use your emotions as valuable information instead of roadblocks
A deeper understanding of how confidence is built—not through certainty, but through intentional action and reflection.​
A clear, small, but meaningful action plan for a goal or decision you've been postponing.

West Fork Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

West Fork Public Library
4798392626
westforklibrary@westforkar.gov
West Fork Public Library

Artist Group Info

Mai Lê
West Fork Public Library
198 West Main Street
West Fork, Arkansas 72774
4798392626
https://www.westforkpubliclibrary.com/