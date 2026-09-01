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BikeBash

BikeBash

Jones Center Bike Bash is back with a 2-day event celebrating all things cycling! Festivities begin Friday, October 23, with the Kickoff Cookout. Bring your bikes to this community gathering that will include free food and drinks, games, prizes and the opportunity to ride and play at Runway Bike Park.

On Saturday, October 24, our annual pump track championship goes next level as we join the USA Pump Track Championship series! This race is the third and final event of their season, and we are proud to bring it home to Springdale. Riders ages 5+ of all skill levels and bike types can compete for pump-track glory in a series of timed races! See below for details and get registered today.

Looking for another way to participate? Part of the day’s action includes a vintage bike show. Show off your unique style: funky, highly customized, or old school. Join the parade and meet other tinkering enthusiasts.

Runway Bike Park at The Jones Center
$25 - $50
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Jones Center
4797508090
thejonescenter.net
Runway Bike Park at The Jones Center
922 E. Emma Ave.
Springdale, Arkansas 72764
4797568090
zdawson@jonesnet.org
thejonescenter.net