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Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942-1964

Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942-1964

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month and as part of the Fort
Smith Museum of History’s 250th anniversary programming, the Fort Smith Museum of History
is proud to present Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942–1964, a Smithsonian
Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) poster exhibition. The exhibition opens
September 15, 2026, and will remain on display through the fall.

The six bilingual posters feature historic photographs and interviews by documentary
photographer Leonard Nadel, offering an accessible look at the Bracero Program and the
experiences of the Mexican men who came to the United States as guest agricultural and
railroad workers. Artifacts from the Fort Smith Museum of History’s archives will complement
the exhibition, adding a state perspective and further context to the story.

Fort Smith Museum of History
Free for FSMH members, $10 daily admission
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fort Smith Museum of History
479 783-7841
info@fortsmithmuseum.com
https://www.fortsmithmuseum.org/
Fort Smith Museum of History
320 Rogers Ave
Fort Smith, Arkansas 72901
505-988-6062
jill_jensen@nps.gov
https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectID=118557