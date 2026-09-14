Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942-1964
Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942-1964
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month and as part of the Fort
Smith Museum of History’s 250th anniversary programming, the Fort Smith Museum of History
is proud to present Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942–1964, a Smithsonian
Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) poster exhibition. The exhibition opens
September 15, 2026, and will remain on display through the fall.
The six bilingual posters feature historic photographs and interviews by documentary
photographer Leonard Nadel, offering an accessible look at the Bracero Program and the
experiences of the Mexican men who came to the United States as guest agricultural and
railroad workers. Artifacts from the Fort Smith Museum of History’s archives will complement
the exhibition, adding a state perspective and further context to the story.