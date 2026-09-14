In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month and as part of the Fort

Smith Museum of History’s 250th anniversary programming, the Fort Smith Museum of History

is proud to present Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942–1964, a Smithsonian

Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) poster exhibition. The exhibition opens

September 15, 2026, and will remain on display through the fall.

The six bilingual posters feature historic photographs and interviews by documentary

photographer Leonard Nadel, offering an accessible look at the Bracero Program and the

experiences of the Mexican men who came to the United States as guest agricultural and

railroad workers. Artifacts from the Fort Smith Museum of History’s archives will complement

the exhibition, adding a state perspective and further context to the story.