Bridging the Generations: 5th Annual Family History Conference
Bridging the Generations: 5th Annual Family History Conference
Many classes will be offered that will help new and experienced researchers alike. See attached flyer, and information about classes, presenters, and frequently asked questions at the website. Can pick and choose which classes you attend. No registration necessary.
The keynote speaker is Tracy Keeney, one of the founders of the Armenian Genealogy Conference. Tracy resides in the Huntsville, Arkansas area and continues to present at conferences around the country, teaching innovative techniques for researching Armenian and other immigrant and international family histories.
Conference Location & Schedule:
6738 Lynch's Prairie Cove
Springdale, Arkansas
Friday, October 9th
6:00pm - 8:30pm
Keynote begins at 6:00pm
Saturday, October 10th
9:00am - 4:00pm
Lunch on your own: 12:00pm - 1:00pm