Bridging the Generations: 5th Annual Family History Conference

Many classes will be offered that will help new and experienced researchers alike. See attached flyer, and information about classes, presenters, and frequently asked questions at the website. Can pick and choose which classes you attend. No registration necessary.

The keynote speaker is Tracy Keeney, one of the founders of the Armenian Genealogy Conference. Tracy resides in the Huntsville, Arkansas area and continues to present at conferences around the country, teaching innovative techniques for researching Armenian and other immigrant and international family histories.

Conference Location & Schedule:

6738 Lynch's Prairie Cove

Springdale, Arkansas

Friday, October 9th

6:00pm - 8:30pm

Keynote begins at 6:00pm

Saturday, October 10th

9:00am - 4:00pm

Lunch on your own: 12:00pm - 1:00pm

