Building Bridges: A Conversation with Norah O'Donnell

On November 17, Emmy-Award winning journalist Norah O’Donnell continues the series with a discussion on her New York Times bestseller, "We the Women: Hidden Heroes Who Shaped America." O'Donnell's history book was launched as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The book is a vivid portrait of the unsung American women from 1776 to today who change the course of history in their fight for freedom and helped shape a more perfect union.

As a part our year-long celebration of America at 250, Building Bridges celebrates the American spirit of meeting in the middle-with curiosity, courage, and care.

Hosted by Board Chair, Olivia Walton, the series of conversations brings together thought leaders, thinkers, and artists with differing perspectives to model civic dialogue. These gatherings shed light on the importance of asking meaningful questions and being open to thoughtful answers.

From our home in Bentonville, Arkansas, we invite our neighbors and the nation to gather at our bridge-a place that connects what’s divided and can carry us forward together.

Tickets are $50 ($40/members). Member presale starts Thursday, September 10th at 10 a.m.