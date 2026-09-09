Building Bridges: A Conversation with Sec. Condoleezza Rice

On September 30, 66th U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will speak about democracy, leadership, and what it takes to live well together in a complex and increasingly divided world. Drawing from her experience as a scholar, educator, and diplomat, Sec. Rice will reflect on the importance of civic engagement, strong institutions, education, and the responsibility each American has to contribute to a healthy democracy.

As a part our year-long celebration of America at 250, Building Bridges celebrates the American spirit of meeting in the middle-with curiosity, courage, and care.

Hosted by Board Chair, Olivia Walton, the series of conversations brings together thought leaders, thinkers, and artists with differing perspectives to model civic dialogue. These gatherings shed light on the importance of asking meaningful questions and being open to thoughtful answers.

From our home in Bentonville, Arkansas, we invite our neighbors and the nation to gather at our bridge-a place that connects what’s divided and can carry us forward together.

Tickets are $50 ($40/members). Member presale starts Thursday, September 10th at 10 a.m.