Candlelight Jazz: A Night with Benny Green
Candlelight Jazz: A Night with Benny Green
Step into an unforgettable evening of jazz and elegance with Benny Green.
Experience the Great Hall as it transforms into an intimate jazz club, complete with cabaret-style seating and a mesmerizing waterfront backdrop.
Your first drink is on us—each ticket includes a complimentary glass of beer or wine, perfect to sip while soaking in the magic of live jazz. Whether you're planning a romantic date night, heading out with friends, or simply embracing the joy of a summer evening, this is a performance you won’t want to miss.
Join us and let the music carry you away. See you there!
Tickets are $55 ($44 for members), reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today. Ticket includes registration and one glass of beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverage. Drinks containing alcohol are for ages 21+ only.