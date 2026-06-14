Carbon Brown Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Carbon Brown is the continuation of the musical journey started by founding member Craig Brown... After years together with Project 1268 and Webster Brown, Craig is still writing music, deciding what name to assign to a genre, still combining elements of old school R&B, soul and funk, but with a jazz side mixed with a modern pop sound.

Stylistically compared to Steely Dan, Supertramp and vocal mixes reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac, there's a nostalgia yet with excitement for the new twist on amazing music.

Like bands of old, the sound is being determined by the unbelievable talents of each member as they join, starting with Eden-O, lover of eclectic music, rock solid bass lines and sporting crystal clear soprano vocals. Jazz pianist and trumpet player Tyler jumped in the mix, adding depth and more sophisticated chords and structure. Friend and fellow horn player Wiley adds intricate inner voicings and fun solos on tenor sax and aux percussion. ​

Fate intervened twice in late 2025, as Carrie ""the Siren"" joined - imagine a combination of Etta James with 4 Non Blondes and you have a lead vocalist with both delicate soulfulness and power defined. The puzzle completed with drummer Maya ""the Magnificent"", a powerful and creative live timekeeper and exceptional vocalist. https://www.carbonbrown.com/about-webster-brown"