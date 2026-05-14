Chance the Rapper | The Coloring Book 10 Tour

$85 General Admission

$68 Member

$47 Student*

$197 Premium**

$158 Member Premium**



Reserve your spot online or by calling the Box Office at (479) 657-2335.

Not a member yet? Join today to enjoy priority access to concerts and member-only events all year long.

Please allow 24 hours for new memberships purchased online to process before purchasing your member-priced ticket. To purchase your membership and tickets together today, call our member priority line at (479) 418-5728 or by emailing Memberships@CrystalBridges-theMomentary.org.

*Student tickets available to guests with a valid student ID, presented upon entry.

** Premium tickets include access to an outdoor tented lounge and premium bar, complimentary food offerings, and a reserved, standing-room-only front-row viewing zone.

Limited quantities available.



ABOUT THE ARTIST

Chance The Rapper is an award-winning artist, visionary, and community builder from Chicago, whose career has redefined what it means to be independent in the music industry. A trailblazer from the beginning, he made history as the first independent artist to win a Grammy with his acclaimed mixtape Coloring Book, earning three awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album. His landmark releases, from Acid Rap to his latest album Star Line, have cemented him as one of the most influential voices in hip-hop, an artist who continues to innovate, challenge convention, and center purpose in his work.

With Star Line, Chance enters his most ambitious and introspective chapter to date. Created alongside longtime producer DexLvL, the album blends hip-hop, soul, and experimental sounds with reflections on identity, resilience, and legacy. Inspired by his travels across Ghana, Jamaica, and art fairs around the world, the project features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Smino, and Joey Bada$$, celebrating both his Chicago roots and the global Black diaspora. Beyond music, Chance continues to merge art and technology through creative storytelling, immersive experiences, and partnerships with visual artists, such as Brandon Breaux, the creative force behind all three of his cover artworks. Breaux’s works have been showcased at Art Basel, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and MOCA Los Angeles.

Equally committed to community impact, Chance founded SocialWorks, a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement. Through initiatives such as OpenMike, Support CPS, and the New Chance Fund, the organization has invested more than $12 million in the city, providing opportunities and resources for the next generation. From mixtape phenom to cultural innovator, Chance The Rapper remains a singular voice whose independence reflects a creative philosophy rooted in faith, community, and joy.