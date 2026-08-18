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Chelsey Hill Live at Gotahold Brewing

Chelsey Hill Live at Gotahold Brewing

"""https://chelseyhillmusic.com/
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Chelsey Hill is a rock artist and songwriter based in NWA & Tulsa Oklahoma area, performing both under her solo name and with her band Anxious Annie. Rooted in rock and grunge influences, her music is shaped by real-life experience, emotional honesty, and a raw storytelling style that connects with listeners navigating their own struggles and growth.

Whether performing solo or with her band, Chelsey focuses on writing songs that reflect lived experiences—relationships, self-discovery, and resilience—delivered through a gritty, authentic rock sound. Her work is driven by the goal of reaching audiences who see themselves in the stories she tells and the emotions she doesn’t filter."""

Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer