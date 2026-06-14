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Christmas in July Drag Show

Christmas in July Drag Show

Give it up for the gift that keeps on giving…DRAG!

Do you hear Mariah’s whistle-tones? Christmas is coming early this year for our Christmas in July Drag Show! This show will be featuring our co-hosts, Baxaer & Sugga Cookies, and our other headliner Amour plus some up-and-coming performers like RoyaBoat and Auntie Depressant.

It will be at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, AR on July 11th from 7-9 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for drink service before the show and will stay open till 10 p.m. for a Post-Show Happy Hour.

Seating: First come, First served! We have limited seating and encourage standing

Social Hour: 6–7 PM
Drag Show: 7–9 PM
Post-Social Hour: 9–10 PM

$5 in advance | $10 at the door (day-of)

Treat yourself to a fierce Christmas present, grab a drink at our Commons Bar and Cafe, and enjoy some drag with us!

TheatreSquared
$10-$15
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TheatreSquared
479-777-7477
tix@theatre2.org
https://www.theatre2.org/

Artist Group Info

cannon@theatresquared.org
TheatreSquared
TheatreSquared
477 W Spring St
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-445-6333
intern@artventures-nwa.org
https://www.theatre2.org/