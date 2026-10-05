Claim Your Care: Free Maternal Health Event in Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health invites expectant mothers, new mothers, families and support networks to a free community event focused on health and well-being before, during and after pregnancy.

Connect with Arkansas Department of Health programs, Arkansas Health Unit representatives, healthcare professionals, community organizations and local service providers. Attendees can learn about maternal and postpartum health, WIC, breastfeeding support, family planning, immunizations and other resources available in Northwest Arkansas.

The event will include resources tailored to the region, including support for Hispanic and Marshallese families. Admission is free, and registration is not required.