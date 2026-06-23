DATE NIGHT JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE INTERESTING

Introducing the Clay Date Night Series, a monthly hands-on clay experience at Summit Hall where you and your person get to create something together, take it home, and actually use it. Every month is a different project, every night is a good time, and no experience is ever required.

Location: Summit Hall, Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Dr., Fayetteville, AR 72701 Price: $45 per person Capacity: Limited. Register early.

This month we are kicking things off with Pride: Gay for Clay. Come hand-build pride-inspired magnets, coasters, trinket dishes, and more. Whether you are celebrating Pride Month or just looking for a creative night out, this one is for you.

Here is the full series lineup so you can plan ahead:

Friday, June 26: Pride: Gay for Clay. Magnets, coasters, trinket dishes, and more.

Friday, July 31: Thirsty? Make a Tumbler Cup. Create a custom ceramic tumbler cup with lid and straw.

Friday, August 28: Travel Mug. Create a custom ceramic to-go mug.

Friday, September 25: Popcorn Bucket. Movie night and create a custom ceramic popcorn bucket.

Friday, October 9: Cauldron Mug. Create your own ceramic cauldron mug.

Friday, October 30: Wall Altar. Celebrate Dia de los Muertos creating a wall altar.

Friday, November 6: Deviled Egg Platter. Create your own custom deviled egg platter.

Friday, December 11: Ornaments: Pets. Create a paw print ornament that lasts a lifetime.