Climate Cafe Conversations

A Climate Café is a chance to share, listen, and connect with others who care about our planet.

This is a safe, supportive, and confidential space to talk openly about climate concerns -- no guest speakers, no lectures, no advice. Just gentle listening and honest conversation. Participants leave feeling less isolated and more connected.

You might want to attend if you are worried about the future of the planet, feeling anxious or helpless about climate change, or simply looking for a place to talk about it with others who understand.

The Climate Cafe will meet bi-monthly on the last Wednesday of the month.

Wednesday, July 29th & Wednesday September 30th | Starts at 6:30 pm

Space is limited to 12 participants. Free to attend. Donations welcome. Registration required.

Gazebo at Mount Sequoyah | If it rains, we move inside Clapp Auditorium.