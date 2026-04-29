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Clothing & Hygiene Donation Drive

Clothing & Hygiene Donation Drive

The Ozarks Chapter of FFRF is hosting a Clothing & Hygiene Donation Drive is this Saturday, May 2nd, from 9am to 5pm at the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter Thrift Store in Rogers! We're reaching out to the NWA Community to assist by donating items of urgent need that can be used by the shelter, or sold at the Thrift Store to help fund the operations of the shelter. This includes Feminine Hygiene products, Baby formula & baby bottles, Diapers & Pull-Ups, Toilet paper, Laundry Detergent, Blankets, Cleaning supplies (bleach, soap, toilet bowl cleaner), Gently worn clothing & shoes, Furniture & Housewares, Sporting equipment and Tools.

All donors will receive a $10 coupon that can be used at El Senor de Los Tacos in the same shopping center. Donate some items and get a free lunch in return, all while helping the community!!! We hope to see you this Saturday!!

NWA Women's Shelter Thrift Store
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Ozarks Chapter of FFRF
3104827182
ozarksffrf@gmail.com
www.ozarksffrf.org
NWA Women's Shelter Thrift Store
1622 S 8th St
Rogers, Arkansas 72756
(479) 621-6116
amanda@nwaws.org
https://nwaws.org/