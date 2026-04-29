The Ozarks Chapter of FFRF is hosting a Clothing & Hygiene Donation Drive is this Saturday, May 2nd, from 9am to 5pm at the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter Thrift Store in Rogers! We're reaching out to the NWA Community to assist by donating items of urgent need that can be used by the shelter, or sold at the Thrift Store to help fund the operations of the shelter. This includes Feminine Hygiene products, Baby formula & baby bottles, Diapers & Pull-Ups, Toilet paper, Laundry Detergent, Blankets, Cleaning supplies (bleach, soap, toilet bowl cleaner), Gently worn clothing & shoes, Furniture & Housewares, Sporting equipment and Tools.

All donors will receive a $10 coupon that can be used at El Senor de Los Tacos in the same shopping center. Donate some items and get a free lunch in return, all while helping the community!!! We hope to see you this Saturday!!