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Cocktail Tour: Celebrating Pride with Keith Haring in 3D

Cocktail Tour: Celebrating Pride with Keith Haring in 3D

Kick off your evening in the Commons with a handcrafted cocktail from our expert mixologists, then join a staff member for a special tour through Keith Haring in 3D in celebration of Pride Month.

It’s part art tour, part happy hour, and all fun—perfect for date night, a night out with friends, or even meeting someone new.

Tickets are $25 ($20 for members), register online or with Guest Services at 479.657.2335 to reserve your spot today.

Must be 21+ to attend. Ticket includes one drink (non-alcoholic options available).

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
$25 ($20 for members)
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479.418.5700
http://crystalbridges.org/Education/public-programs/youth-and-family