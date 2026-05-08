Cocktail Tour: Celebrating Pride with Keith Haring in 3D
Cocktail Tour: Celebrating Pride with Keith Haring in 3D
Kick off your evening in the Commons with a handcrafted cocktail from our expert mixologists, then join a staff member for a special tour through Keith Haring in 3D in celebration of Pride Month.
It’s part art tour, part happy hour, and all fun—perfect for date night, a night out with friends, or even meeting someone new.
Tickets are $25 ($20 for members), register online or with Guest Services at 479.657.2335 to reserve your spot today.
Must be 21+ to attend. Ticket includes one drink (non-alcoholic options available).
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
$25 ($20 for members)
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
479.418.5700