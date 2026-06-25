Coffee & Chill with True Self Health

Wake up and reset with Coffee & Chill, a morning wellness experience at the Momentary in the Quonset Hut designed to energize your body and sharpen your senses.

In partnership with True Self Health, this invigorating gathering invites you to sip a warm cup of coffee before stepping into a guided cold plunge led by wellness experts who share the science and practice behind cold exposure. Discover a refreshing way to start the day feeling awake, present, and grounded.

Begin the morning with intention through a guided breathwork demonstration led by Dr. Justin Ternes, PT, offering tools to help calm the mind and support focus and energy. Whether you take the plunge or simply soak in the atmosphere with a cup of coffee in hand, Coffee & Chill invites you to ease into the day with curiosity, connection, and a little courage.

Tickets are $20 ($16/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

PARKING

The main gravel lot will be closed. Guests must use the parking garage on 8th street.

True Self Health & Human Performance specializes in mind-body health coaching, breathwork, cold-exposure facilitation, and community building. Their mission is to make a powerful impact on the local community through workshops and private sessions. Follow and learn more on Instagram: @trueselfhealth.