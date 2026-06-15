COLLIDE | BABY WEIGHT B2B ZOF
COLLIDE | BABY WEIGHT B2B ZOF
The night features Baby Weight and ZOF. See them perform b2b at this month’s COLLIDE.
Tickets are $25 ($20/members), reserve your ticket online or with the Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.
This event is 18+
A NIGHTCLUB for global icons and local heroes. Serving up sonic cuisine, B2B. Local opening sets, nationally acclaimed producers. Priority one: ENERGY. Nothing’s precious here except the FEELING. Let go, let our worlds COLLIDE.
The Momentary
$25 ($20/members)
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com