COLLIDE | BABY WEIGHT B2B ZOF

The night features Baby Weight and ZOF. See them perform b2b at this month’s COLLIDE.

Tickets are $25 ($20/members), reserve your ticket online or with the Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

This event is 18+

A NIGHTCLUB for global icons and local heroes. Serving up sonic cuisine, B2B. Local opening sets, nationally acclaimed producers. Priority one: ENERGY. Nothing’s precious here except the FEELING. Let go, let our worlds COLLIDE.