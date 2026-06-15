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COLLIDE | BABY WEIGHT B2B ZOF

COLLIDE | BABY WEIGHT B2B ZOF

The night features Baby Weight and ZOF. See them perform b2b at this month’s COLLIDE.

Tickets are $25 ($20/members), reserve your ticket online or with the Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

This event is 18+

A NIGHTCLUB for global icons and local heroes. Serving up sonic cuisine, B2B. Local opening sets, nationally acclaimed producers. Priority one: ENERGY. Nothing’s precious here except the FEELING. Let go, let our worlds COLLIDE.

The Momentary
$25 ($20/members)
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/