Collin Nichols Live at Gotahold Brewing

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Colin Nichols is a Kansas-based singer-songwriter spinning together country, soul, and Americana into something that just feels right. You'll find him playing wineries and breweries across the state, the kind of performer who makes a room feel smaller and a night feel longer — in the best way possible.

He's been honing his craft for years, both on stage and behind the mic, chasing that sweet spot where raw emotion meets polished sound. His music is rooted in the American tradition but shaped by his own story, and you can hear that in every song.

Off stage, Colin teaches guitar and stays deeply plugged into the music community — always learning, always creating. He's the rare kind of artist who's just as at home in the studio as he is on a barstool stage with a crowd of ten or a hundred.

If you haven't caught a show yet, do yourself a favor."