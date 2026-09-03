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Common Threads: The Relationships, Stories, and Everyday Acts of Care That Hold Communities Together

Common Threads: The Relationships, Stories, and Everyday Acts of Care That Hold Communities Together

Hosted by the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project, The Momentary welcomes acclaimed author and commentator David Brooks for a conversation about the relationships, values, and everyday acts that help communities build trust. Joined by Weave’s Executive Director, Frederick J. Riley, and Walton Family Foundation Home Region Program Director, Robert Burns, Brooks will explore themes of belonging, trust, and connection in a discussion titled Common Threads: the relationships, stories, and everyday acts of care that hold communities together.

Drawing on ideas from his book How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen and his reflections on community life, morality, and social trust, Brooks will invite us to consider how we can strengthen the bonds that make our neighborhoods and towns more vibrant and resilient. Together, the speakers will reflect on the power of meaningful relationships, conversation, and shared purpose in building stronger communities across the nation.

Tickets are $15 ($10/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

The Momentary
$15 ($10/members)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/