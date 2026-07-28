Community Conversation: Marshallese Voices

Join us for an evening of connection, conversation, and community as we explore the history, culture, and experiences of the Marshallese community in Northwest Arkansas, one of the largest Marshallese communities in the United States. Hosted and moderated by Leyla Tore of Haas Hall Academy Bentonville, this panel discussion features UAMS physician Dr. Sheldon Riklon, Marshallese Educational Initiative (MEI) Executive Director and co-founder Benetick Maddison, and NWACC professor and MEI co-founder Dr. April Brown, bringing together perspectives from healthcare, education, and community advocacy.

This event is free, no tickets required. Please register here.

In the Marshallese language, “Lolelaplap” is the name for the Marshall Islands. Located in the Pacific Ocean about halfway between Hawaii and the Philippines, the island nation consists of five islands and 29 atolls (ring-shaped coral islands that encircle a lagoon). While separated by more than 6,000 miles, Lolelaplap and Northwest Arkansas share a close connection: Northwest Arkansas is the home to the largest concentration of Marshall Islanders in the United States.