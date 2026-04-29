Community Nights with Hairpins

Make Wednesdays your new favorite night out at Community Nights at The Momentary. Each week, a different local group brings their community together in the space, inviting both members and newcomers to gather for a lively, welcoming evening of connection. Come meet the hosts, mix with new people, and learn more about the work and impact these groups are making in your local community. Whether you arrive with friends or show up solo, you’ll plug into something happening right here in your city.

Free, no tickets required, ages 21+ only.

Community Nights occur during RØDE House Happy Hours. Groups are welcome to gather in the RØDE House and Onyx Coffee Lab.

This event is part of our Community Nights series.