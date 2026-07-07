© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community Spotlight: Girlhood Rising

Community Spotlight: Girlhood Rising

Calling all Swifties! If you've ever screamed the lyrics in your car, cried over a bridge, or felt completely understood by a Taylor Swift song, this one's for you. Join Girlhood Rising for an evening of music, conversation, and friendship bracelet making as we explore themes of resilience, identity, confidence, and self-worth through Taylor Swift's storytelling. Come ready to connect, create, and celebrate the stories we're all still writing.

Crystal Bridges
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/