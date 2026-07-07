Community Spotlight: Girlhood Rising

Calling all Swifties! If you've ever screamed the lyrics in your car, cried over a bridge, or felt completely understood by a Taylor Swift song, this one's for you. Join Girlhood Rising for an evening of music, conversation, and friendship bracelet making as we explore themes of resilience, identity, confidence, and self-worth through Taylor Swift's storytelling. Come ready to connect, create, and celebrate the stories we're all still writing.