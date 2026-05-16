Confident Commuting Workshop with Trailblazers
Confident Commuting Workshop with Trailblazers
Are you curious about riding your bike to work or school but don’t know where to start? Join Trailblazers for a comprehensive introduction to commuting - by bike! We’ll discuss choosing the right bike and fit, clothing and gear, and how to be presentable once you arrive at your destination. We also want you to feel confident on the roads and paths. We’ll discuss rules of the road and traffic scenarios, safety tips, bike laws, etiquette, infrastructure and more.
This will be an off-bike workshop intended for bike riders of ALL skill levels.
Visit the following link to register for the event and learn more! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/confident-commuting-in-bentonville-registration-1987927792541
Best Friends Pet Resource Center - PURINA Community Hub, Rm 209
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center - PURINA Community Hub, Rm 209
1312 Melissa Drive Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479-974-1363
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org