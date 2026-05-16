Confident Commuting Workshop with Trailblazers

Are you curious about riding your bike to work or school but don’t know where to start? Join Trailblazers for a comprehensive introduction to commuting - by bike! We’ll discuss choosing the right bike and fit, clothing and gear, and how to be presentable once you arrive at your destination. We also want you to feel confident on the roads and paths. We’ll discuss rules of the road and traffic scenarios, safety tips, bike laws, etiquette, infrastructure and more.

This will be an off-bike workshop intended for bike riders of ALL skill levels.

Visit the following link to register for the event and learn more! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/confident-commuting-in-bentonville-registration-1987927792541