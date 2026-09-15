Connecting STEAM Learning Through American Art

American art and STEAM come together throughout the Crystal Bridges collection. In this professional development session, teachers will explore arts integration strategies that expand content learning, connect to School Visits tour experiences, and support collaboration with presenting educators. This is part of a series of professional development sessions that help teachers infuse their content with creativity. Teachers of all subjects can come and learn how infusing art and art integration strategies into their content will provide students with a creative structure within their content learning. All strategies align with Marzano’s Art of Teaching, allowing educators room to grow alongside their students.