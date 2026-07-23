"Constellation" Art Exhibit - Artist's Reception

Meet The Artists

"""Constellation,"" the third exhibition in its 2026 art series ""Sanctuary: Finding Refuge, Building Community."" Opening August 1 and running through October 31, 2026, the exhibition features the work of Laura Ramirez, Amber Leibee, Adrienne Gremillion, and Tommy Lannom Robinson—four artists whose diverse practices illuminate how individual stories connect to form collective strength.

""Constellation"" celebrates the community that forms in sanctuary—how we hold space for each other, find strength in collective presence, and discover that our separate journeys form a larger pattern of resilience. The exhibition asks: How do individual stories connect? What constellations emerge when we gather in safety? How does chosen family form when we finally find our people?

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Laura Ramirez is an abstract expressionist from the Dominican Republic based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Through intricate patterns, she shares her interpretation of the world, exploring themes of nature, self, and the beauty and decay of our surroundings. Her work is rooted in ""place""—not a physical space, but the place created by experiences, experimentation, and studies of the world around us, whether sand at the beach, mountains, architectural details, or woods. Every piece begins with an idea that shapes itself as the process unfolds. Ramirez holds a Master of Architecture with a minor in Design Arts from Drury University and is a practicing architect and teaching artist. She recently joined the Women of the Ozarks' 2026 cohort, adding another layer of community connection to her practice.

Amber Leibee is a watercolorist and amateur naturalist based in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. After leaving her healthcare career to pursue art full-time, she co-founded ""Adventure Art"" with her husband, Lloyd, creating a welcoming space where they make their own watercolor paints and teach classes, inspiring others on their artistic journeys. Amber's work captures the profound peace found in silent moments of solitary study and observation of the natural world. Influenced by Muriel Foster, Alexander von Humboldt, and Clare Walker Leslie, she creates her own watercolor paints using water sourced from a local spring—a hands-on process that infuses her art with a deep sense of place. Most of her work is done en plein air, beginning with graphite sketches and evolving into vibrant watercolor compositions enhanced with pen and ink details. Her latest exhibition, ""Nature as Nurture,"" reflects her belief in the transformative power of the natural world.

Adrienne Gremillion has been creating since winning her first art contest in fourth grade. Exposed to pottery, painting, linoleum prints, and watercolor in high school, she found her artistic voice across multiple mediums. After a short teaching career, she studied and earned a landscape license, working in that field for six years before spinal complications redirected her path. She became a photographer's assistant, then returned to painting, now working confidently in several mediums. Her journey through different creative practices and career paths embodies the resilience and adaptability that defines this exhibition's theme.

Tommy Lannom Robinson is a disabled, gay artist well-known for vibrant, whimsical designs that celebrate the natural world. A Michigan native, his journey as a creative began in a very dark place—in 2013, he started drawing with Sharpie Inks as an escape from relentless depression and debilitating back pain. Similar to Keith Haring, Tommy's simplistic style and radiant colors illuminate important environmental and social justice concerns while amplifying the mantra, ""love for all life forms."" His work has been featured in numerous local exhibitions including the Eureka Springs 2025 Art Exhibition at Brews, and he was one of 22 LGBTQ artists invited to create artwork for The Purple Flower DV/SA Resource and Support Center's fundraising auction. His original signed inks and #brokencrayonsstillcolor pieces can be found at Visions On Main and online at Tommy's World on Facebook.

EXHIBITION DETAILS:

""Constellation""

August 1 – October 31, 2026

Artist Reception:

August 7 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location:

Gotahold Brewing

409 W. Van Buren

Eureka Springs, AR 72632

www.gotahold.beer

Gallery Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 3:00 – 8:00 PM

Friday – Saturday: 12:00 – 9:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 – 8:00 PM"