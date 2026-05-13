Courtyard Sessions | Grupo Del 4
Courtyard Sessions | Grupo Del 4
Relax this spring evening with music from Grupo del 4.
Courtyard Sessions at The Momentary invite you to lean back and soak in the sound or get up and dance! Grab a drink from the RØDE Bar, bring a friend, and enjoy a lively outdoor performance.
This evening is free, no tickets required. Weather permitting.
The Momentary
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
Artist Group Info
Grupo Del 4
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com