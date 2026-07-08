Courtyard Sessions: Hip Hop 101

Hip Hop 101 Courtyard Sessions at The Momentary’s Arvest Bank Courtyard is back with DJ D. Sewell, SpidaCrazy8, and Ace Mac on the drums! Join us for an unforgettable evening of family-friendly live hip-hop and R&B featuring a special DJ set from DJ D. Sewell & SpidaCrazy8, live performances, and Ace Mac tearing it up on the drums.

Expect crowd favorites, free merch giveaways, and that signature NWA family-friendly atmosphere that made last year’s two Courtyard Sessions at The Momentary such hits.

This evening is free, no tickets required. Weather permitting.