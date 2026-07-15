Join us for a night of messing with Shakespeare... all for a good cause!

Crowd Control Hamlet is an interactive theater experience where the audience helps shape the chaos. Watch a fast-paced retelling of Shakespeare's Hamlet, then vote on performance challenges, script changes, and humorous twists as professional actors replay scenes with unpredictable results.

Should they swap their props for something ridiculous? Perform blindfolded? Change all their lines to bad song lyrics? You help us decide by making a donation of any size to our partner charity for the night.

Presented by Buzzed Bards, this 21+ fundraiser combines classic literature, improv comedy, and community impact in one unforgettable evening.