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Culminating Event for the Summer Residency

Culminating Event for the Summer Residency

For two weeks beginning June 21, artists from around the world will gather at Mount Sequoyah to live, collaborate, and create as part of the Summer Residency with The Alternative Arts School.

On July 4, the public is invited into the experience.

Join us for the Culminating Event for the Summer Residency, a campus-wide showcase of visual art, writing, installations, and live performances created during this immersive residency with The Alternative Arts School.

Wander through Mount Sequoyah as the campus transforms into a living gallery filled with creativity, conversation, and unexpected moments of art.

Free to attend • Donations encouraged. All proceeds will go to fund scholarships for next year’s summer residency program!

Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. Some experiences will take place outdoors as guests move throughout campus.

Mount Sequoyah Center
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mount Sequoyah Center Inc.
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org
www.mountsequoyah.org
Mount Sequoyah Center
150 N Skyline Dr
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org
https://mountsequoyah.org/campus-map/