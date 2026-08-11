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Cure for Paranoia

Cure for Paranoia

$20 General Admission | $16 Member

Reserve your spot online or by calling the Box Office at (479) 657-2335.

Not a member yet? Join today to enjoy priority access to concerts and member-only events all year long.

Please allow 24 hours for new memberships purchased online to process before purchasing your member-priced ticket. To purchase your membership and tickets together today, call our member priority line at (479) 418-5728 or by emailing Memberships@CrystalBridges-theMomentary.org.

The Momentary
$20 General Admission | $16 Member
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/