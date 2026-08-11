Cure for Paranoia
Cure for Paranoia
$20 General Admission | $16 Member
Reserve your spot online or by calling the Box Office at (479) 657-2335.
Not a member yet? Join today to enjoy priority access to concerts and member-only events all year long.
Please allow 24 hours for new memberships purchased online to process before purchasing your member-priced ticket. To purchase your membership and tickets together today, call our member priority line at (479) 418-5728 or by emailing Memberships@CrystalBridges-theMomentary.org.
The Momentary
$20 General Admission | $16 Member
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com