Deep Listening Club | Chaki the Funk Wizard

Join us for Deep Listening Club at Crystal Bridges.

Gather once a month for a shared sonic experience at the Skyspace, timed with the rhythms of nature—near the full moon, equinox, or solstice—during the Skyspace light show at sunset. As daylight fades, sound and light come together to create a moment of pause, presence, and deep listening. This month, we’re featuring Chaki the Funk Wizard.

The session features a lineup of musical and sound artists curated in partnership with KOBV Radio. These immersive soundscapes are designed to awaken the senses while offering a soothing, restorative environment. Sound and light have long been used as tools for wellness—helping to calm the nervous system, encourage mindfulness, and invite reflection through gentle attention and shared experience.

The performances will begin 30 minutes before sunset and last 1 hour. Seating in the Skyspace is limited. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.

Free, no tickets required.

Event Schedule

Sunset Time: 8:29 PM

Performance Time: 8 – 9 PM

Please check the current schedule for exact dates and times.