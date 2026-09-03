Deep Listening Club | Sam King

Join us for Deep Listening Club at Crystal Bridges. This month, we're featuring Sam King!

Experience the Skyspace in a new way. Once a month, gather to sit together and experience a live ambient music performance timed to the Skyspace light sequence. The event takes place near the full moon, equinox, or solstice so the changing natural light becomes part of the experience.

During the program, a featured musician or sound artist performs an hour-long set of calming, immersive sound. As the sun sets, the Skyspace light show gradually shifts overhead, blending sound and light into a shared, meditative experience designed for relaxation, mindfulness, and reflection.

This event is free, no tickets required.

About Deep Listening Club

Each session features a different artist curated in partnership with KOBV Radio.

Start times change throughout the year to match sunset. The performance begins 30 minutes before sunset and lasts approximately one hour. Seating inside the Skyspace is limited, and guests should plan to arrive early to secure a seat.