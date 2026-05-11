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Deep Listening Club | Summer Solstice

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Deep Listening Club | Summer Solstice

Join us for Deep Listening Club at Crystal Bridges.
Gather once a month for a shared sonic experience at the Skyspace, timed with the rhythms of nature—near the full moon, equinox, or solstice—during the Skyspace light show at sunset. As daylight fades, sound and light come together to create a moment of pause, presence, and deep listening. This month, we’re featuring Craig Colorusso and Joel Darling.

The session features a lineup of musical and sound artists curated in partnership with KOBV Radio. These immersive soundscapes are designed to awaken the senses while offering a soothing, restorative environment. Sound and light have long been used as tools for wellness—helping to calm the nervous system, encourage mindfulness, and invite reflection through gentle attention and shared experience.

The performances will begin 30 minutes before sunset and last 1 hour. Seating in the Skyspace is limited. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.

Free, no tickets required.

Event Schedule
Sunset Time: 8:38 PM
Performance Time: 8:10-9:10 PM

Please check the current schedule for exact dates and times.

Alongside this experience, join us for Solstice Slowdown: Cold Plunge, Sauna, and Deep Listening Club—an immersive moment of wellness and connection, hosted in partnership with True Self Health. Tickets are $20, available at True Self Health.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479.418.5700
http://crystalbridges.org/Education/public-programs/youth-and-family